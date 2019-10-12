CAIRD, Julie Ann:
Born in County Cork, Ireland. Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Thursday 10 October 2019. Dearly loved wife of Graham for 61 years. Loved aunt of her nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the district nurses and Nurse Maude for their care of Julie over the last few years. Messages to the family may be posted, c/- 4 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville, Wellington 6037. A funeral service to celebrate Julie's life will be held at St Teresa's Catholic Church, 301 Karori Rd, Karori, on Tuesday 15 October at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 12, 2019