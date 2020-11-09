BOND,
Julie Ann (nee Wilton):
On November 6, 2020, peacefully at Lansdowne Village, surrounded by her family. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of Ian for 55 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Judith and Mustafa, Nicola and Greg, Andrew and Kiri. Loved Nana of Yasmeen, Sami, Laith, Jad; Jess, Becky; Sarah-Jane, and Taine. A loved sister and sister-in-law of Rosemary, Beverley, Kenneth (Dec) and Heather (Dec). A loved aunt and friend of many. Julie's family wish to express their sincere appreciation to all of the staff at the Masterton Hospital, to the Lansdowne Care Centre and to Dr. John Gordon. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wairarapa Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be sent directly C/- PO Box 121, Masterton 5840. In accordance with Julie's wishes a private family gathering has been held and a memorial service will be announced and published herewith at a later date. Messages to the family C/- PO Box 460, Masterton 5840.
Wairarapa Funeral Services
www.wairarapafunerals.co.nz
FDANZ, Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 9, 2020