NOWAK, Julian Jan:
Passed away on 1 December 2019 peacefully at Te Hopai Hospital. Loved son of Bronislaw and Rozalia (nee Cygan) Nowak; brother of the late Tadeusz, Mieczyslaw, and Wladyslaw Nowak; loved brother-in-law of Barbara, Brenda and the late Walentyna Nowak; and loved uncle of Michelle Buller, Stefan Nowak, Jeannie Banas, the late Dale Nowak, Rick Nowak, Robert Rembosz and Greg Rembosz. Special friend to the Polish Refugee Children of 1944 and the Wellington Polish Community. In accordance with Julian's wishes a private service was held at St Joachim's Church on Thursday 5 December 2019.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 10, 2019