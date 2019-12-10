Julian NOWAK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julian NOWAK.
Death Notice

NOWAK, Julian Jan:
Passed away on 1 December 2019 peacefully at Te Hopai Hospital. Loved son of Bronislaw and Rozalia (nee Cygan) Nowak; brother of the late Tadeusz, Mieczyslaw, and Wladyslaw Nowak; loved brother-in-law of Barbara, Brenda and the late Walentyna Nowak; and loved uncle of Michelle Buller, Stefan Nowak, Jeannie Banas, the late Dale Nowak, Rick Nowak, Robert Rembosz and Greg Rembosz. Special friend to the Polish Refugee Children of 1944 and the Wellington Polish Community. In accordance with Julian's wishes a private service was held at St Joachim's Church on Thursday 5 December 2019.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.