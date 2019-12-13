PETERSEN,
Julia Marie (nee Hearfield):
Of Levin.
21.12.1944 - 11.12.2019
Passed away peacefully at home after a short illness surrounded by family. Loved daughter of Clara and George Hearfield (dec). Sister of George and Gloria (both dec), David (dec) and Maureen. Dearly loved wife of Mervyn for 54 years. Treasured mother of Barbara and Darrell, Michael (dec), Michelle, Tania and Malcolm, Lisa and Joseph, Wendy and Kawiti. Adored Nana to 21 amazing grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Julia's life will be held at The Salvation Army, Durham Street, Levin, on Monday 16th December 2019 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice would be very much appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 13, 2019