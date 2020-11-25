CALLAGHAN,
Julia Elizabeth:
On November 23, 2020, at Cranford Hospice, aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of Peter, loved mother and mother-in-law of Jane and Cam, Sarah and Daryl. Cherished sister of Val, Peter and John. Loved nana of Hannah, Mikayla and Casey. A special thanks to the team at Cranford Hospice for their care and support. A service for Julia will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga St E, Hastings, on Friday November 27, 2020 at 2pm. Private cremation to follow. Donations to Cranford Hospice or Koru Care would be appreciated and may be made online or left at the service. Messages to Julia's family, c/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 25, 2020