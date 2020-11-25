Julia CALLAGHAN

Guest Book
  • "A beautiful soul at rest. You will be missed Julia but..."
    - Jan and Greg Williams
Service Information
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
068777873
Service
Friday, Nov. 27, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Crestwood
615 Heretaunga St E
Hastings
View Map
Death Notice

CALLAGHAN,
Julia Elizabeth:
On November 23, 2020, at Cranford Hospice, aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of Peter, loved mother and mother-in-law of Jane and Cam, Sarah and Daryl. Cherished sister of Val, Peter and John. Loved nana of Hannah, Mikayla and Casey. A special thanks to the team at Cranford Hospice for their care and support. A service for Julia will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga St E, Hastings, on Friday November 27, 2020 at 2pm. Private cremation to follow. Donations to Cranford Hospice or Koru Care would be appreciated and may be made online or left at the service. Messages to Julia's family, c/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.