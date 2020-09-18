Julane ETHERINGTON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julane ETHERINGTON.
Service Information
Gary Pickering Funerals Ltd Masterton
1 Waltons Avenue
Masterton, Wellington
5810
063777160
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 17, 2020
Gary Pickering Funerals Ltd Masterton
1 Waltons Avenue
Masterton, Wellington 5810
Death Notice

ETHERINGTON,
Julane Loretta (nee Yule):
Peacefully on 15th September 2020, after a long battle, in her 60th year. Dearly loved daughter of Loretta, and the late Doug Yule. Adored wife of the late Bob Etherington. Cherished Mum of Troy. Beloved sister of Dionne and the late Allen Pugh. Special thanks to the friends and family who have supported Julane through her battle, including the staff at Lansdowne Court. Julane is available for viewing today (Friday), at Gary Pickering Funerals, 1 Waltons Avenue, Kuripuni, Masterton. Details of the celebration of Julane's life will be announced soon.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.