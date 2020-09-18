ETHERINGTON,
Julane Loretta (nee Yule):
Peacefully on 15th September 2020, after a long battle, in her 60th year. Dearly loved daughter of Loretta, and the late Doug Yule. Adored wife of the late Bob Etherington. Cherished Mum of Troy. Beloved sister of Dionne and the late Allen Pugh. Special thanks to the friends and family who have supported Julane through her battle, including the staff at Lansdowne Court. Julane is available for viewing today (Friday), at Gary Pickering Funerals, 1 Waltons Avenue, Kuripuni, Masterton. Details of the celebration of Julane's life will be announced soon.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 18, 2020