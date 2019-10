STEVENS, Judy Joyce:

5.3.1944 – 13.10.2017



It's been two years since you left us Mum and not a day goes by that we don't think of you. We miss you every day and the kids always say "Hi Nana" when you come and visit us. It's still hard to believe you have gone but know you are now at peace and the memories we have will always be remembered.

Love you always Mum.



Thinking of you always.

Love from Mike, Kate, Maddi, Kody and Jordan xxx