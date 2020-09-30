Judy MORRISON

  • "Treasured memories of by-gone years. Our sincere..."
    - Sue McLocklan
  • "The kindest heart and the most infectious laugh. Will..."
    - Julie Macdonald
  • "My deepest sympathies.May the God of all comfort strengthen..."
  • "Dear Rob, Sam and Carly. Our deepest and heartfelt..."
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Woolertons Funeral Home Chapel,
8 Railside Place
Dinsdale
MORRISON, Judy Lynne:
Passed away unexpectedly at home in Hamilton on Saturday 26th September 2020, aged 68 years. Treasured partner of Rob McKoy for 40 years. Loved mother of Sam & Justine (Australia), and Carly (Auckland). Favourite sister of Jan Lee, Kaye & Rob Neely, and John & Jacqui Morrison.
'Always loving, always caring, and always remembered.'
A celebration of Judy's life will be held at Woolertons Funeral Home Chapel, 8 Railside Place, Dinsdale, Hamilton, on Saturday 3rd October 2020, at 1.00pm. In remembrance of Judy donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be left at the service. All correspondence to the family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 30, 2020
