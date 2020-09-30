MORRISON, Judy Lynne:
Passed away unexpectedly at home in Hamilton on Saturday 26th September 2020, aged 68 years. Treasured partner of Rob McKoy for 40 years. Loved mother of Sam & Justine (Australia), and Carly (Auckland). Favourite sister of Jan Lee, Kaye & Rob Neely, and John & Jacqui Morrison.
'Always loving, always caring, and always remembered.'
A celebration of Judy's life will be held at Woolertons Funeral Home Chapel, 8 Railside Place, Dinsdale, Hamilton, on Saturday 3rd October 2020, at 1.00pm. In remembrance of Judy donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be left at the service. All correspondence to the family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Gone Quilting
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 30, 2020