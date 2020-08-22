Judy HATHAWAY

Guest Book
  • "Precious Jude - we were blessed to have you in our lives, a..."
    - Murray Family
  • "Thank you Judefor all the wonderful memories. You will live..."
    - Trish Jervis
  • "Our deepest sympathy to you Claire and Mark, what a..."
  • "Deepest sympathy to all family.i remember jude in my..."
    - Mary Mcintosh
Service Information
Hope and Sons Ltd
523 Andersons Bay Rd
Dunedin, Otago
034555074
Death Notice

HATHAWAY,
Judy Elliott (Jude):
Passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020; aged 77 years. Dearly loved mother of Claire, and Mark, mother-in- law of Kelda, and Sam, beloved grandma of Zara, Flossie, Hunter, Jack and Chloe, sister of Lyn Matheson (dec), and cousin of Sue, and Pete (Bringans), friend to many, loved and cherished by all.
Jude's sparkle and all-embracing kindness will be missed by all who knew her.
A private cremation for Jude has been held, a Memorial Service will be confirmed at a later date. Messages can be left on Jude's page at www.tributes.co.nz

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.