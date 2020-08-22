HATHAWAY,
Judy Elliott (Jude):
Passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020; aged 77 years. Dearly loved mother of Claire, and Mark, mother-in- law of Kelda, and Sam, beloved grandma of Zara, Flossie, Hunter, Jack and Chloe, sister of Lyn Matheson (dec), and cousin of Sue, and Pete (Bringans), friend to many, loved and cherished by all.
Jude's sparkle and all-embracing kindness will be missed by all who knew her.
A private cremation for Jude has been held, a Memorial Service will be confirmed at a later date. Messages can be left on Jude's page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 22, 2020