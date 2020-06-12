WATSON, Judith Anne:
Of Paraparaumu. Peacefully at home on Wednesday 10 June 2020, surrounded by her loving whanau. Aged 80 years. Loved wife of the late Raymond. Loved mother of Raewyn, Lian, Andrea (Ange), Matthew (Matlock), Kelvin (Vince), and loved Nana and Grand Nan of all her mokopuna. Loved sister of Colin, Ian, and Catherine. Mum will be at home until tomorrow at 11.00am. A service to celebrate Judith's life will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa St, Paraparaumu, TOMORROW, Saturday 13 June 2020 at 1.00pm, to be followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 12, 2020