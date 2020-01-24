TREADWELL,
Dr Judith Ann:
Formerly of Days Bay, Wellington. On 17th January 2020 peacefully at Wanaka. Much loved wife of Blair. Loved mother of Gina, Lucy, Jamie and Cass. Much loved grandma of Ben, Joe, Holly, Sophia, Temuera, Oscar, Charlotte, Mia, Tess, Tai and Roko. A celebration of Judith's life will be held in Wanaka during the afternoon of Saturday 29 February beginning with a service at 3.00pm at St Columba's Church with drinks afterwards at Ridgecrest Road.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 24, 2020