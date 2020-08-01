SMYTH,
Judith (nee Rennie):
Passed away in Auckland on July 30, 2020, peacefully in her sleep, aged 88. Dearly loved wife of the late John, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tim and Lee, Helen and Fern. Loved Granny (Gransta) of Becky and Trent, and Great-Grandmother (GG) of Jack. The family would like to thank all the staff of Edmund Hillary Retirement Village and Mercy Hospice for their wonderful care of Judith.
Mum - your two favourites, Kropotkin and The Chase won't be the same without you.
In accordance with Judith's wishes, the family will hold a private service.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 1, 2020