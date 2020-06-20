SHANAHAN,
Judith Macdonald (Judy)
(nee Kemball):
Died peacefully in her sleep in Wellington, on Thursday, 18th June 2020, aged 85. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom, loved mother of Jane and Rebecca, and grandmother of William, Ella, Tom, Kemball and Billie. Special thanks to the staff at Rita Angus Retirement Village. Messages to 'the Shanahan family' may be left in Judy's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington. Due to border restrictions, Judy will be cremated, and a party/wake to celebrate Judy's life will be held at a later date to be advised.
Published in Dominion Post on June 20, 2020