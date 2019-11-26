ROGERS, Judith Christine
(nee Harding, formerly Evans):
Passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019. Aged 98 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Norman Evans and the late George Rogers. Much loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Christine and Campbell Parnell, Peter Evans and partner Francine Barclay, Kathy and late Hugh Cobley, David and Margaret Evans, and Megan and Vern Sharplin. Grandmother (Mammam) of 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Taradale Masonic Rest Home for their wonderful care of Judy.
A memorial service to celebrate Judy's life will be held at East Pier Hotel, 50 Nelson Quay, Ahuriri, Napier, on December 21, 2019, at 3.00pm. Messages to the 'Rogers Family' C/- PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 26, 2019