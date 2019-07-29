NORMAN,
Judith Hazel (nee Tubby):
Tragically left us too soon on the morning of Saturday, 27 July. Beloved wife of Geoff, loving mother of Garth and Hadley, and cherished daughter of Dawn and Brian. Judith's ever bright and friendly presence is missed by the Wadestown community and indeed by all who knew her in Wellington and abroad. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Anglican Diocese Refugee Resettlement Project either direct or via Wellington Cathedral. Judith's funeral service will be in Wellington Cathedral of St Paul, cnr Hill and Molesworth Street, on Wednesday 31 July at 11.00am.
