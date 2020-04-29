NEEVE,
Judith Ngaire (Jude):
On Sunday, 26th April 2020. Peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Much loved by Jeremy, Allana, and Daniel; and all her extended family and friends. Messages and tributes can be placed in Jude's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted PO Box 723, Paraparaumu 5254. Grateful thanks to all the staff at Mary Potter Hospice and the District Nurses for their amazing care and support. In lieu of flowers please donate in memory of Jude to the Mary Potter Hospice via their website. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions a private family service will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 300 Kapiti Road, Paraparaumu, on Friday 1st May 2020 at 11.00am. If you wish to attend via livestream, please follow the link on Jude's tribute page.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 29, 2020