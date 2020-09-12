MURPHY, Judith Lorraine:
Formerly of Christchurch.
Lorraine died peacefully on September 10, 2020. Adored wife of Barrie for 61 years; loved mother of Margot and Rhondda; cherished grandmother of Elizabeth, Sophia and Robbie.
For tho' from out our bourne of Time and Place
The flood may bear me far,
I hope to see my Pilot
face to face
When I have cross'd the bar.
('Crossing the Bar'
Alfred Lord Tennyson)
A service of thanksgiving for Lorraine's life will be held at the Knox Presbyterian Church, Macaulay Street, Ahuriri, Napier, on Wednesday, September 16, at 1.30pm. Garden flowers only please.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 12, 2020