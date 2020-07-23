McCALLUM, Judith Mary:
Of Paraparaumu & originally Hawera on 21st July 2020 Judith passed away after a short illness. Dearly loved & adored wife of Ian for 61 years. Treasured Mum and mother-in-law of Jan & Stu, Debbie & Graham, Kerry and Murray & Tracy. Much loved Nana of Scott, Alex, Liam, Cormac, Fraser, Dylan, Campbell, Flynn, Tom, Libby Rose, Katherine, Abby Rose & Justin. Very special friend & sister of Pam & Llayns. Special thanks to the staff from Wellington Hospital Neurology Ward for their amazing care and support of Judith during this time. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance at www.wfa.org.nz/donate would be appreciated. Messages to 'the McCallum family' may be posted c/- PO Box 723 Paraparaumu or placed on Judith's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz A service to celebrate Judith's life will be held at the Church of Our Lady of Kapiti, 20 Milne Drive, Paraparaumu on Saturday 25th July 2020 at 11.00am. Thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from July 23 to July 24, 2020