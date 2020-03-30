KIMURA - KAURI,
Judith Hine:
1953 - 2020
Passed away suddenly on 26 March 2020 at her Foxton home (The Ranch), aged 66 years. Daughter of the late Te Maata (née Gardiner) and Te Paraire Kauri (Kimura). Beloved sister, sister-in-law, aunty, great-aunty, and treasured friend. Always going above and beyond for those she loved. A very special lady to us all. A private cremation has been held and a memorial service for Judith will take place at a later date.
''Life is not measured by the years you live but by
the love you gave''
We Love You Aunty Boo.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 30, 2020