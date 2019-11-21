HODGINS, Judith Mary:
Peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital, Masterton, on Thursday 14th November 2019, at the age of 84 years. Much loved wife of the late Murray, and mother of Mary Leigh and Brent Ryan, Andy and Max Lyver, Michael and Lesley, Cath and Steve Thompson, Paul and Clair and the late Marie Claire. Loved Nana of Robert, Kristen, Jacelyn, James, William, Catherine, Philip, Virginia, Kate and Samantha, and Great-Nana of her twelve great-grandchildren.
"Special thanks to the staff
of Lansdowne Park for their love and care".
Messages to the Hodgins Family, PO Box 93, Masterton. As per Judith's wishes a private service was held in Masterton.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 21, 2019