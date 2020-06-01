HAMPTON,

Judith Teresa Mary

(nee Seagar):

With great sadness, we announce the loss of our mother, daughter, sister, Nana, and Teacher Judith Teresa Mary Hampton, 57 years who passed away on Thursday 28 May 2020, at Mary Potter Hospice in Wellington. She was courageous and optimistic throughout her journey with motor neuron disease. She is survived by her three sons Jonathan, Cole, and David and her grandchildren Otis, Hugo, and Freyer. Beloved daughter of Judith and the late Peter Seagar. Beloved sister of Joanne, Catherine, and Michael. Thank you to all her friends and her colleagues from Khandallah Primary School and her church friends from Western Suburbs Christian Fellowship for the support and love you showed her. Thank you to the Doctors and Nurses who cared for her in Mary Potter Hospice. A service celebrating her life will be held at St Peter's and Pauls's Catholic Church, Johnsonville, at 11.00am on Thursday 4 June 2020.



