GOODWIN, Judith Joyce
(Judy) (nee Baker):
On 9 February 2020, peacefully at home in Greytown (formerly Wellington), aged 76. Much loved wife of John for 56 years. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Lance & Sonia (Wgtn), and Philip & Nikki (Australia). Adored Nana of Curtis & Sara, Danielle, Taylor & Amber. Great-grandmother of Poppy. Adored sister and sister-in-law of Alison & Colin Simpson, and Sue & John Allen. Treasured aunty to her nephews and nieces and their families. A service to celebrate Judy's life will be held at the South Wairarapa Workingmen's Club, 120 Main St (access West St), Greytown, at 2.00pm on Friday 14th February. In lieu of flowers, donations to Diabetes NZ may be left in the Club foyer. Messages to the Goodwin family, C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743, or please leave a message on Judy's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 11, 2020