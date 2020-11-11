GILL, Judith Anthea (Judy):
On 9 November 2020, Judy, loved wife of the late Jack Gill, peacefully at Te Hopai in Wellington. Much loved mother of Jenny, Mandy and Derek. Mother-in-law of Harry Doig, Susan Gill and the late Brian Cronin. Grandmother of Tom, Alice and Jack; Amelia and Bridget: Ione, Ellie and Sophie and their partners. Great-Great Judy to Kenai, Lyra, Zoë, Oscar, Céleste, Kairi, Jamin and Aderyn. A member of the Eastbourne community, a teacher and lover of music, literature, the arts and the sea. Thanks to the staff at the special care unit at Bob Scott Retirement Village and the staff at Owen Two at Te Hopai. A service will be held at St Luke's Church, 34 Pitt St, Wadestown, on Thursday 12 November at 4.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Alzheimer's Wellington or Te Omanga Hospice. Correspondence to PO Box 67 153, Mt Eden, Auckland 1024.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ (04) 3850745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 11, 2020