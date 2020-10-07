DEVEREUX,
Judith Elizabeth Alice:
On Tuesday, 6th October 2020. Peacefully, surrounded by her family, aged 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Much loved mother and best friend of Julie, and Tracey & Penny. Loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Messages and tributes can be placed in Judith's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. In lieu of flowers donations to the Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated www.teomanga.org.nz/donate Grateful Thanks to the staff of Shona McFarlane for their care and support of Judith over the last months. Judith's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Martin de Porres, Park Avenue, Lower Hutt, on Friday, 9th October 2020 at 11:00am thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020