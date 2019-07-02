CHAMPION, Judith Anne:
Passed away at Glenwood Masonic Hospital on 29 June 2019, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of Archer. Loved mother, nana, great-nana of Sue and Dwayne, Kylie and George, Nick and Shannon, Archie and Kai; Jeanette and Phil, Liam and Sam, Tara and Courtney, and Petra; Alan and Michelle, Laura and Zac; Liz, Aimee and Michael, and Jessie. Messages to Judith's family may be placed on Judith's tribute page www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842. A celebration of Judith's life will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton on Friday 5 July at 11.00am followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on July 2, 2019