BERRY, Jozefa Zofia:

On 21st October 2020, peacefully at Eldon Lodge, Paraparaumu. Aged 93 years. Much loved wife of the late Peter. Mother and mother-in-law of Maria and Surinder, Anthony, Krystyna, Nina and Wayne, Michael and Megan. Loved Nana of Cheyne, Saira, Sunjev, Nina, Kaly, Tai, Stefan, Liam, Sofia, Rachel, Daniel and Josef. Great-grandma of Tahiwi, Dominic, Aleksander, Willow, Finn, Max Joseph, Noah and little 16 week grandson to be born. Special thanks to Tony for his loving care of mum for her last 10 years at home and the Eldon Lodge Staff for the last 2 years. You were our loving carer, supporter and source of wisdom through life to the end of your days.

'May heavenly angels lead you to eternal peace'

The Rosary will be recited in the church at 10.30am, before the Requiem Mass, which will be celebrated in the Church of Our Lady of Kapiti, Presentation Way, Paraparaumu, on Tuesday, 27th October, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Waikanae Cemetery.



Waikanae Funeral Home

Tel 04 2936844



