Jozefa BERRY

Service Information
Waikanae Funeral Home
17 Parata St
Waikanae , Wellington
042936844
Rosary
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Church of Our Lady of Kapiti
Presentation Way
Paraparaumu
View Map
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Church of Our Lady of Kapiti
Presentation Way
Paraparaumu
View Map
Death Notice

BERRY, Jozefa Zofia:
On 21st October 2020, peacefully at Eldon Lodge, Paraparaumu. Aged 93 years. Much loved wife of the late Peter. Mother and mother-in-law of Maria and Surinder, Anthony, Krystyna, Nina and Wayne, Michael and Megan. Loved Nana of Cheyne, Saira, Sunjev, Nina, Kaly, Tai, Stefan, Liam, Sofia, Rachel, Daniel and Josef. Great-grandma of Tahiwi, Dominic, Aleksander, Willow, Finn, Max Joseph, Noah and little 16 week grandson to be born. Special thanks to Tony for his loving care of mum for her last 10 years at home and the Eldon Lodge Staff for the last 2 years. You were our loving carer, supporter and source of wisdom through life to the end of your days.
'May heavenly angels lead you to eternal peace'
The Rosary will be recited in the church at 10.30am, before the Requiem Mass, which will be celebrated in the Church of Our Lady of Kapiti, Presentation Way, Paraparaumu, on Tuesday, 27th October, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Waikanae Cemetery.

Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 22 to Oct. 26, 2020
