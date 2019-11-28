VALENTINE,

Joyce Winifred (Joy):

Of Palmerston North. On Wednesday 27th November 2019 peacefully at Julia Wallace. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ted. Much loved Mum of Lorraine and Gordon McKenzie, Shirley and Will Marshall, John and Judy, Robyn and Roger Dunn. Treasured Nan of Duncan, Fraser, Kirsten, and Laura; Clea, and Nick; Hannah, and Fiona; Sarah, and Mike, and much loved Great-Grandmother and Great-Joy to her 11 great-grandchildren. Messages to the Valentine family, c/- PO Box 760, Palmerston North 4440. Our sincere thanks to the staff at Julia Wallace for their Excellent Care. A service to celebrate Joy's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Monday 2nd December 2019 at 10.30am, followed by interment at the Kelvin Grove Lawn Cemetery.





