TURLEY, Joyce Winifred
(nee Tucker):
Passed away peacefully at Hutt Hospital on 17th January 2020, aged 88. Dearly loved and cherished wife of Ray for 67 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Murray and Annette, Daryll and Maureen, Brent and Michelle. Adored Nana of Finbar, Rhiannon, Ronan, Amanda, Briar, Aaron, Cody, Rachel and Bayley. Loved Great-Nana of her 8 great-grandkids. Thanks to all the wonderful staff of Ward 5 Hutt Hospital for the care and compassion shown. A private family cremation has been held as per Joyce's wishes.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 22, 2020