SMITH, Joyce Aola:
Passed away peacefully in her own room on Friday 6 September 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of the late Viv. Cherished Mum of Dawn and David, Wendy and Ivor and the late Warren. Adored Nan of Craig, Melissa and Aimee, Ben, Daniel, Haylee, Jannah and Mikaela and her 11 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate and remember Joyce will be held at the Porirua Gospel Chapel, 88 Hereford Street, Porirua East on Wednesday 11 September at 10.30am.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 9, 2019