ROSS, Joyce Winifred:
Passed away peacefully at Malvina Major Hospital, Johnsonville, on 11 December 2019, aged 91. Beloved wife of Alex (dec), dearly loved Mum of Geoff and Elizabeth, Alistair and Marilyn, and Winsome and John. Much loved Nana of Nicholas, Stephen (dec), Kimberley, Victoria, Nicole, Sarah, and David, and Great-Nana of James. The family would like to thank the many staff who have lovingly cared for Joyce over the last 4 years. A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at Tawa Union Church, Elena Place, Tawa on Saturday 25 January 2020 commencing at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 18, 2020