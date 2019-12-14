Acknowledgement

PLAYFORD,

Joyce Edith (Joy):

Richard, Michael, Brian and Trevor, together with their families, wish to thank their friends, the Waikanae Beach Bowling Club members and Charles Fleming residents and the indoor bowls group for their kind words and cards, who supported us in many ways during this sad time. We have appreciated all the messages, flowers and donations to the Cancer Society, and the presence of all who attended Joys' funeral service. Thanks also to Fran Kell for her lovely speech on behalf of the Waikanae Beach Bowling Club. Please accept this as a personal thanks to those who sent cards as some contact details are unknown.



Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 14, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers