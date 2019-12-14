PLAYFORD,
Joyce Edith (Joy):
Richard, Michael, Brian and Trevor, together with their families, wish to thank their friends, the Waikanae Beach Bowling Club members and Charles Fleming residents and the indoor bowls group for their kind words and cards, who supported us in many ways during this sad time. We have appreciated all the messages, flowers and donations to the Cancer Society, and the presence of all who attended Joys' funeral service. Thanks also to Fran Kell for her lovely speech on behalf of the Waikanae Beach Bowling Club. Please accept this as a personal thanks to those who sent cards as some contact details are unknown.
