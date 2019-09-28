PLAYFORD,
Joyce Edith (Joy):
On September 26, 2019, peacefully at Charles Fleming, Waikanae. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Dennis. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard & Sheila, Michael & Carol, Brian & Judith, Trevor & Cathy. Loved Grandma and Nana of Mark, Madeliene, Dennis, Matthew, Robert, Jessica, and Benjamin, and great-grandma of Connor, Cullam, Chelsea, Travis, Finn and Kiera. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society, 52-62 Riddiford St, Wellington 6021, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Joy's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata St, Waikanae, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation at Kaitawa Crematorium.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 28, 2019