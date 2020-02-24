O'KEEFFE, Joyce Elizabeth
(nee Jeffery):
On 21 February 2020, passed peacefully at Selwyn Sprott Village, Karori. Beloved wife of Frank. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Patricia and Kafy, John and Julie, Eamonn and Wendy. Grandmother of Marcus, James, Matthew, Aston, Nicole and Victoria. Sister of Len and the late Pam (Australia) and Gwen and Ian Jewell (Australia). Our special thanks to the caregivers of Sprott House for their lovely care over the 9 years. In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Wellington would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the O'Keeffe family may be left in Joyce's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Joyce's Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Church of St Teresa's Catholic Church, 299 Karori Road, Karori on Wednesday 26th February 2020 at 11.00am, thereafter interment at the Makara Cemetery. The Rosary will be recited in church on Tuesday evening at 7.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 24, 2020