MURPHY, Joyce Myrtle:
Passed away peacefully at Aroha Rest Home on the 23rd June 2019, aged 92. Dearly loved wife of the late Bos Murphy. Much loved Mother of Gary & Maree, Terry & Trish, Colleen & David, Robyn & Tim, and the late Rosanne. Nana to her 23 dearly loved grandchildren and Grandnan to her 27 great-grandchildren. A service for Joyce will be held in the Risk Church, 23 Evans Street, Stokes Valley, on Monday 1st July 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by burial at Akatarawa Cemetery. The Family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to our Lord Jesus Christ who has inspired Joyce in her amazingly unselfish life over many years. And also to the Staff at Aroha who have been marvellous in their care for Joyce in recent years.
Published in Dominion Post on June 26, 2019