Joyce MURPHY

Guest Book
  • " Deepest sympathy and prayer to all of the Murphy Family..."
    - Joan Fogarty
  • "Love you Nana with all my heart. I'm so thankful that you..."
    - Deanna and Sandy Roberts
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Death Notice

MURPHY, Joyce Myrtle:
Passed away peacefully at Aroha Rest Home on the 23rd June 2019, aged 92. Dearly loved wife of the late Bos Murphy. Much loved Mother of Gary & Maree, Terry & Trish, Colleen & David, Robyn & Tim, and the late Rosanne. Nana to her 23 dearly loved grandchildren and Grandnan to her 27 great-grandchildren. A service for Joyce will be held in the Risk Church, 23 Evans Street, Stokes Valley, on Monday 1st July 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by burial at Akatarawa Cemetery. The Family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to our Lord Jesus Christ who has inspired Joyce in her amazingly unselfish life over many years. And also to the Staff at Aroha who have been marvellous in their care for Joyce in recent years.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on June 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.