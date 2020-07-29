Joyce MCNEE

Service Information
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
096389026
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
12:00 p.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100-102 St. Johns Road
Meadowbank
Death Notice

McNEE, Joyce:
5.9.1926 - 26.7.2020
93 years of age. Loved mother, nana and great-nana, Joyce McNee died peacefully with grace on Sunday, July 26, 2020, surrounded by family. Loved wife of the late Noel McNee, mother to Noelene and Peter Munro, and Joceyln and Bruce Shallard. Nana to Michelle, Hilary and Dave, Natasha and Josh, Jacqueline and Michael Munro; Paul and Amber, Philippa and Guy, Emily and Paul Shallard. No flowers please, but donations can be made to the NZ Cancer Society, PO Box 1724, Auckland. A Celebration of Joyce's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel of Purewa Crematorium, Auckland, Tomorrow (Thursday) at 12.00 noon. All communications to the McNee family, c/o PO Box 56013, Dominon Road, Auckland 1446.

Published in Dominion Post on July 29, 2020
