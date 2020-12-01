McCREA, Joyce Rosaline:
Passed away suddenly at home on Saturday 28 November 2020. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of Ian for 61 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Denis and Ruth; Karen and Kim; Malcolm and Karen; Heather and Gavin and a treasured grandmother and great-grandmother. A service for Joyce will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North on Thursday 3 December 2020 at 1.00pm followed by private cremation. Messages can be sent to the McCrea family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 1, 2020