MALEY, Joyce:

The Maley family announces with great sadness the peaceful passing of their beloved mother, Joyce, aged 88, on Sunday February 2, 2020. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Dawn and Jim, Jenny and Joanne, Stephen and Danielle. Adored Oma of Rochelle, Samantha, Lakely, Annemieke, Flynn, Alice, Reuben and Anna. Loved Kiwi mum to Frank.

Joyce was loved by so many and will forever be our hearts.

A special heartfelt thank you to Dr Nick Oscroft and Amelia Radford from Island Bay medical centre, and the Wellington Hospital staff for their wonderful care. Messages may be addressed to the family of Joyce Maley, C/- 8 Lacy Gate Place, Woodend. A ceremony to celebrate Joyce's life will be held at St Barnabus Anglican Church in Woodend on Friday, February 7, at 2.00pm. Bright colours please.



