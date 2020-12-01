MacDONALD,
Joyce Winifred Eveline:
Passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020 at Kemp Home and Hospital, Titahi Bay, aged 93 years.
"...there is no one like you,
We will always love you..."
Loving mother and mother-in-law of Cliff & Viv, Gloria & Gary (dec), Wayne & Emma, John, Sandra & Nigel, Marie, Jeanette & Ben. Adored Nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to all the wonderful staff at Kemp Home. A service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held in the Ninness Funeral Home Chapel, 17 Kenepuru Drive, Porirua, on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 1, 2020