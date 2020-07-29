HUCKSTEPP, Joyce Muriel:
Passed away peacefully on Monday, 27th July 2020, aged 89 years surrounded by her family. Loving wife of the late Peter Huckstepp. Mother and mother-in-law of Neil & Nicole, Ann & Hans, Ian & Dawn. Grandmother of Rachel & James, Isabella & Joshua. Heartfelt thanks to the doctors and staff of Ward 6 Wellington Regional Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Society of New Zealand - www.wellington.cancernz.org.nz would be appreciated. Messages for the Huckstepp family may be posted c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington 6037. The Service for Joyce will be held at Guardian Funeral Home Chapel, 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington, on Thursday, 30th July 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on July 29, 2020