HOLLAND,
Joyce Julia Kirsten:
At Masterton, aged 97. Adored wife of the late Hec, and loved mother of Jim (deceased), Ruth, Lynne, Nan, Jo, & Peter. Much loved mother-in-law of Jack, Brian, Bill, Norman, & Nicki. Beloved grandmother of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and dear friend of Carl. The Vigil Service is Monday 3rd August from 5.00pm, and Requiem Mass for Joyce on Tuesday 4th August at 11.30am, held at St Patrick's Church, Queen St, Masterton. Messages for the family may be sent to PO Box 2035, Kuripuni, Masterton.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 1, 2020