HAWLEY, Joyce Helen
Grant (nee Blair):
1936 - 2019
Of Dannevirke. Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, December 30, 2019. Deeply loved wife of the recently departed Beavan for 60 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Joanne and Murray Porter; Robert and Jackie. Special Gran to Michelle, Luke and Grant. A private family farewell has been held. A public memorial interment service will be held in the new year. All messages to the "Hawley Family" c/- PO Box 235, Dannevirke 4942.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 4, 2020