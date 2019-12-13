GRANT, Joyce Rosina:

Passed away so peacefully, 12 December 2019, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim, and cherished and loved Mum of Lindsey and the late Stephen (Steve). Dearly loved sister and best friend of Babs. Loving Nan to Tania and Diedrik, Karl and Tina, Andrea and Tim, Michael and Emma, Shaun, Dan and Leanne, Jacob, Dylan, and Mitch and Lisa. Special Great-Nan to 15 adored great-grandchildren.

"The love of family makes

life beautiful"

A heartfelt thank you from Joyce to her wonderful family, friends and carers who have been there for her. A service for Joyce will be held at 2.00pm, on Sunday, 15 December, at Charlemagne Lodge, 2 Loop Road, Te Puna. All messages to the Grant family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3171.







