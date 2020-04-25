Joyce GRAHAM

GRAHAM, Joyce Elaine
(Bunty) (nee Kirby):
Formerly of Paraparaumu and South Brighton, Christchurch. On 22 April 2020, peacefully at Cashmere Home, Johnsonville. Aged 90. Dearly loved wife of the late David. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine & Simon, Fiona & Cameron, and Gwyneth & Chris. Cherished grandmother of David, Kate, Henry, Joseph, Grace, Alice, Jack and Rosa. The family would like to thank the staff of Cashmere Home for their wonderful care of Bunty over the last six months. A private cremation has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 25, 2020
