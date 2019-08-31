GAIGER, Joyce Beryl: QSM
Passed away peacefully on Friday 30th August 2019 at Shona McFarlane Village, aged 94. Dearly loved wife of the late Charles Gaiger QSM. Much loved mother of Jeanette, Terry, Warren, Leanne, Joanne and their partners, and to her many foster children. A loved Gran to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family extend their thanks to all the staff at Shona McFarlane. All communication to the Gaiger Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. A Service for Joyce will be held in the Croft Centennial Chapel, 2 Osborne Place (off Queens Drive) Lower Hutt, on Tuesday 3rd September 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2019