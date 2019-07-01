Joyce FIELD

FIELD, Joyce Ada:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 20th June 2019 at Horowhenua Masonic Rest Home. Dearly loved wife of Freddie (dec), loved mother of Neil (dec), Dianne & Bill, Lynne & Chas. Loved grandmother of Heather, Matt, Jo, Kelvin, Shaun, and Nicole, and great-grandmother of all her great-grandchildren. Special thanks to staff at Unit 1, Horowhenua Masonic Rest Home, for their devoted love and wonderful care. In accordance with Joyce's wishes a private family celebration has been held, followed by cremation.
"Don't be sad that she's gone, but smile because it's over"

Published in Dominion Post on July 1, 2019
