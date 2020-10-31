DANIELS,
Joyce Gladys (nee Stoney):
Died peacefully on Saturday, 11th April 2020, at the Alexandra Rest Home, Newtown, aged 94 years. Daughter of late Sam and Phoebe Florence. Sister to Margaret, and the late Billy, Ralph, and Frank. Much loved wife of the late James Robert Daniels. Dearly loved mother of Heather, Tracy and David. Loved grandma to Arnie, Jamie, Gemma and a dear friend of Gary and Kamla. Heartfelt thanks to Dr David Werry for his kindness and care over the years. Kevin and Vanessa, and their staff and residents at Alexandra Rest Home for all the wonderful care, companionship and humour during Joyce's stay there. Messages to the Daniels family may be left in Joyce's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. A Memorial Service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held at The Island Bay Presbyterian Church, 88 The Parade, Island Bay, Wellington, at 11.00am on Wednesday 11th November 2020.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 31, 2020