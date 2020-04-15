DANIELS,
Joyce Gladys (nee Stoney):
Died peacefully on Saturday, 11th April 2020 at the Alexandra Rest Home, Newtown; aged 94 years. Much loved wife of the late James Robert Daniels. Dearly loved mother of Heather, Tracy and David. Loved grandma to Arnie, Jamie, Gemma, and a dear friend of Gary and Kamla. The family wish to thank Dr David Werry and the wonderful staff and residents at Alexandra Rest Home for their care, companionship and humour during Joyce's time spent there. Messages to the Daniels family may be left in Joyce's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to c/o PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. Sadly, we are unable to farewell Joyce as we would like to at this time, but a memorial service will be held at a date to be later advised.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 15, 2020