Joyce COX

Service Information
Central Hawkes Bay Funeral Services Ltd
10 Peel St
Waipukurau , Hawke's Bay
068588146
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Stonehaven
10 Peel Street
Waipukurau
Death Notice

COX, Joyce Elizabeth:
At Hawke's Bay Hospital on February 20, 2020, aged 90 years. Loved wife of the late Rex. Very much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ashley and Phillipa, Elizabeth and Glenn, and grandmother of James and Edward. A service for Joyce will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel Street, Waipukurau on Tuesday, February 25 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to:- PO Box 17144, Karori, Wellington 6012
C.H.B. Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 22, 2020
