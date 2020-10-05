CLARKE,
Joyce Marina-May:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of Graeme. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Adrianne & Brian, Donna, Peter & Caroline, David & Helen, Gaye (dec) & Grant, Michael (dec), and Kirsty. Adored grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. A service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held in the Coast Community Church, 57 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Wednesday, 7 October 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. All messages to the Clarke family, C/o PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5032.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 5, 2020