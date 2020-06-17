BRIGHT, Joyce:
On 14 June 2020 at Shona McFarlane Retirement Village. Now at peace after a long illness. Loved wife of the late Don, loving mother of Janice, and Phillip & Toni, loving Nana of Luke & Elin, Adam & Adela, Andrew & Amy, Caren & Matiu, Anthony & Robyn, and her great-grandchildren, Kailee, Mila, Flynn, and Theo. A service for Joyce will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Friday, 19 June 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Dominion Post on June 17, 2020